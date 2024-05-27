According to the police, the 21-year-old man lying on the bonnet of the BMW was arrested and a case has been registered against the teenager and his father.

Close on the heels of the Pune Porsche car crash in which two young IT professionals were killed, the Kalyan Police have arrested a man in Mumbai after an incident of flouting traffic rules came to light.

The man identified as 21-year-old Subham Mitalia was lying on the bonnet of a moving BMW which was being driven by a 17-year-old boy around the Shivaji Chowk area in Mumbai's Kalyan on Saturday. The whole incident was captured in a video which went viral on social media.

The video of this risky stunt was recorded by locals in the busy Shivaji Chowk area.

The BMW belongs to the teenager’s father.

According to the police, Subham Mitalia was arrested and a case has been registered against the teenage boy and his father.

Inspired by social media reels, the teenager persuaded his father to buy a second-hand BMW car that cost around ₹5 lakh.

The BMW car is registered in the name of the minor’s father, who is a government official, reported NDTV. “The case has been registered against the official for allowing his underage son to drive without a driving license," said a police official.

The BMW video surfaced on the social media amid the ongoing controversy around a shocking accident involving a Porsche Taycan Turbo S being driven by a 17-year-old boy and resulting in killing of two people in Pune.

Two IT professionals, identified as Ashwini Koshta and Aneesh Awadhia, both from Madhya Pradesh, were killed in the accident that took place in Pune's Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

On May 23, the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) cancelled the bail of the teenager accused of mowing down the biker and the pillion rider. The accused has been sent to a remand home for 14 days, until June 5. The father of the minor has also been sent to police custody.

