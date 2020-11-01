Mumbai: 196 held from pub for violating lockdown norms

Mumbai Police on Sunday morning arrested 196 people from a pub in suburban Andheri for purportedly violating lockdown norms of the state, officials said.

Acting on an information, the city police's social service branch raided the bar and the pub located in Sakinaka area of Andheri, he said.

Those arrested include two owners, three managers, a cashier, 19 other staff and 171 customer, according to reports. All were arrested at wee hours.

The police subsequently arrested 196 people, including 171 male and female customers, 19 workers, two owners of the facilities, three managers and a cashier, the official said.

An FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (disobeying order duly promulgated by public servant), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and other relevant provisions, he said.

The Maharashtra government under its Mission Begin Again guidelines last month, eased several restrictions concerning hotels, bars, pubs in order to kickstart the economy in a phased manner.

Among them were the orders to re-open hotels and bars with limited seating. Restaurants and bars were allowed to operate at 50 per cent seating capacity from October 5.

Meanwhile, to curb Covid-19 spread in the state, the government has extended the ongoing lockdown restrictions till November 30.

This will not affect the current relaxations and the activities allowed till now will continue to be permissible, a government order on Thursday said.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 993 new COVID-19 cases, taking its infection count to 2,57,500.

The COVID-19 death toll in the city went up to 10,250 with 32 fresh fatalities, the civic body said.

With inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via