Convict in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts attacked and killed in Kolhapur jail

Convict involved in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, identified as Munna alias Mohammad Ali Khan alias Manoj Kumar Bhawarlal Gupta, was fatally attacked by inmates in Kalamba Central Jail, Kolhapur over a dispute over bathroom use.

Details of the Attack During the argument, several under-trial inmates removed an iron cover from the drainage and struck Khan on the head. He collapsed and was immediately taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, the report said.

The assailants have been identified as Prateek alias Pilya Suresh Patil, Deepak Netaji Khot, Sandeep Shankar Chavan, Rituraj Vinayak Inamdar, and Saurabh Vikas.

Kolhapur Police have registered a murder case against the five men involved. The police official stated that they would be arrested soon, it added.

1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts The 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts on March 12 resulted in 257 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. Khan was serving a life sentence for his involvement in these attacks.

Chronology of events in the case in which the main trial ended in 2007:

12 March 1993: 12 explosions rock Mumbai resulting in 257 fatalities and injuries to 713 others.

■ 19 April 1993: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (accused number 117) arrested.

■ 4 November 1993: Over 10,000 page-long primary charge sheet filed against 189 accused, including Dutt.

■ 19 November 1993: Case handed over to CBI.

■ 10 April 1995: 26 accused discharged by TADA court. Charges framed against the remaining accused. Supreme Court discharges two more accused – travel agent Abu Asim Azmi (Samajwadi Party leader) and Amjed Meher Baux.

■ 19 April 1995: First leg of trial commences.

■ 18 September 2002: Abu Salem detained in Lisbon, Portugal.

■ 20 March 2003: Accused Mustafa Dossa arrested by CBI at IGI Airport, New Delhi on his arrival from Dubai.

■ September 2003: Main trial ends. TADA court in Mumbai reserves judgement.

■ 9 January 2004: Charges framed against Dossa.

■ 11 November 2005: Salem extradited to India.

■ 9 December 2005: Charges framed against Salem.

■ 13 June 2006: Abu Salem's trial separated.

■ 12 September 2006: TADA court judge P D Kode starts delivering the judgement, pronounces four members of the Memon family guilty, and acquits three. Later, 12 convicts were awarded death penalty while 20 were given life sentence. Other convicts were handed over different sentences.

■ February 2007: Main trial concludes. Second leg involving seven accused begins.

■ 16 March 2013 : Sanjay Dutt surrenders before court after SC upholds conviction.

■ 21 March 2013: Supreme Court upholds death sentence of convict Yakub Memon, brother of Tiger Memon, and commutes death sentence of 10 convicts to life term. Life imprisonment of 16 out of 18 convicts also upheld.

■ 13 August 2013: TADA court drops certain charges against Salem which violated the extradition treaty with Portugal.

■ 30 July 2015: Key conspirator and lone death row convict in the case, Yakub Memon hanged.

■ 7 December 2015: Final arguments of the second phase of the trial start.

■ 8 June 2016: Court rejects plea of accused Firoz Abdul Rashid in which he said he wants to become an approver.

■ March 2017: Trial concludes.

■ 16 June 2017: TADA court judge G.A. Sanap convicts six accused, including Dossa and Salem, and acquits one.

■ 28 June 2017: Dossa dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hospital.

■ 7 September 2017: Court awards death sentence to Tahir Merchant and Firoz Abdul Rashid Khan, life imprisonment to Abu Salem and Karimullah Khan and 10 years imprisonment to Riyaz Siddiqui.

