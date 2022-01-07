Mumbai: 20,971 new Covid cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours amid Omicron threat

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai has reported 20,971 new cases, 6 deaths and 8,490 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the state health department data shows. The active cases in the city stands at 91,731. This is slightly more than yesterday's tally when the financial capital of India reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases.

As of now, the recovery rate in Mumbai stands at 87 per cent, while the doubling rate is 56 days. There are a total of 6 containment zones in Mumbai, and 123 sealed buildings.

The alarming spike in daily cases has been swift and was in line with experts predictions of intense wave of infections but for a short burst. Mumbai yesterday reported sharp 25% spike in daily cases compared to previous day's tally. On Wednesday, the city reported 15,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 10,860 cases were logged on Tuesday.

