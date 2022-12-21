Mumbai: 20 people stuck in lift at Bandra station, rescued after 30 min

Mumbai: 20 people stuck in lift at Bandra station, rescued after 30 min2 min read . 05:37 PM IST
- A team of an electrician, station managers, and police personnel reached out for help and ensured that passengers come out of the lift safely
Due to some technical issues, around 20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra Railway station for about 30 minutes on Wednesday. A team of an electrician, station managers, and police personnel reached out for help and ensured that passengers come out of the lift safely.
"20 passengers were stuck in the lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. Working at Bandra Railway Police Station P.S. Shaheen Pathan saved the stranded passengers in time with the help of an electrician and station manager," tweeted Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai.
In another important development from the state of Maharashtra, the Bombay high court on Wednesday, extended till 27 December, a stay on its order of granting bail to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
He was granted bail by the court on 12 December, but the court also said that the order will be effective in 10 days as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) asked for more time to reply.
On Friday, the CBI moved to the Supreme Court against the high court order but the apex court posted the matter for January 2023. The agency asked the high court to extend the stay till 3 January, which was opposed by the counsel of Deshmukh.
"Why my liberty should be curtailed for even one more day when I have been granted bail after a full hearing," Deshmukh's counsel Aniket Nikam argued.
The agency which was arguing the matter through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh then urged the court to at least extend the stay till 27 December, to which the court agreed.
While granting bail to Deshmukh, the court noted that except for dismissed police officer Sachin Waze's statement, none recorded by the CBI indicated money was extorted from bar owners in Mumbai at the behest of the politician.
With inputs from agencies.
