Mumbai: 21 more BEST staffers test positive for Covid-19; 22 discharged

Mumbai: A crowded platform at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station amid concern over rising cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the country.
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of BEST confirmed that with Thursday's addition the tally has surged to 87.

MUMBAI : The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday informed that 21 more staff had tested positive for the coronavirus. 

Statement comes a day after the company informed that sixty six staffers of the company had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days. 

The Public Relation Officer (PRO) of BEST confirmed that with Thursday's addition the tally has surged to 87.

The PRO also informed that out of eighty seven patients, 22 had been discharged so far. 

Maharashtra on Wednesday had reported 26,538 fresh Covid-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, Mumbai reported the highest number of infections at 15,166.

As per the health bulletin, 67,576,032 cases have been reported in Maharashtra so far including 87,505 active cases. 

