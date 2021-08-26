Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 22 students test positive for COVID in a boarding school; 4 below 12 yrs

Mumbai: 22 students test positive for COVID in a boarding school; 4 below 12 yrs

The school building has been now sealed,
1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Livemint

  • A BMC official said, All are stable and out of danger. None of them is on oxygen support. Four students who are under-12 were admitted to the pediatric ward of the civic-run Nair Hospital

A total of 22 students tested positive for coronavirus in a South Mumbai boarding school, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday. Out of the 22 students who contracted the virus, four are below the age of 12. 

"The school building has been now sealed," said another civic official.

The BMC official said, “All are stable and out of danger. None of them is on oxygen support. Four students who are under-12 were admitted to the pediatric ward of the civic-run Nair Hospital."

Of remaining students, 12 are in the 12-18 years age group while six are above 18, and all of them have been admitted to the COVID care centre at the Richardson and Crudas company's premises, the official said.

The civic body conducted RT-PCR tests at the Dongari-based boarding school on August 24 after some students complained of COVID-19-like symptoms. Of 95 students, 22 tested positive for coronavirus. 

Maharashtra reported 5,031 new coronavirus cases and 216 fresh fatalities on Wednesday taking the infection tally to 64,37,680 and the toll to 1,36,571, a state health department official said. Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed 342 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. 

(With inputs from agencies)

