As many as 23 Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students of Mumbai's KEM hospital have been detected with Covid-19 on Thursday amidst the ongoing preparation of reopening schools in the state.

Two Covid-19 positive students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital for treatment while the other students have been quarantined at their homes.

Speaking on the matter, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "We are investigating how the student got infected but there is a possibility that the infection spread due to a cultural and sports event held in the college."

Reports of this infection is a serious concern, Maharashtra Chief Minister has been regularly asking people to follow Covid-19 protocols appropriately even if the person is fully vaccinated but people seem to be ignoring it, Pednekar added.

Earlier on Thursday, Pednekar announced strict standard operation procedures (SoPs) for reopening of school for classes 5 to 12 from October 4.

Meanwhile, Mumbai city on Wednesday reported 527 new coronavirus cases and six deaths. The daily rise in infections exceeded 500 after falling below 400 during the last two days.

On Tuesday, the city had reported 394 new coronavirus infections and six fatalities. The caseload in the country's financial capital rose to 7,42,538, and death toll reached 16,103, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) data update on Wednesday.

With 405 patients discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries in the city rose to 7,19,218. There are 4,724 active patients in the city now. The BMC tested 36,887 samples on Wednesday, taking the total of coronavirus tests carried out so far to 1,03,13,389.

The recovery rate in Mumbai is 97 per cent while there is not a single containment zone in the city. The civic body has currently sealed 51 buildings after five or more cases were found on their premises.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.