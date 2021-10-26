Mumbaikars will be facing water cuts on today in several areas, as informed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC). The BMC said the water supply will be affected for 24 hours due to repair work at its water pumping station at Bhandup and Pise Panjrapur Complexes.

The officials stated that due to the replacement of two 1,200 mm diametre sluice valves at the 1910 MLD pumping station of Bhandup Complex will take place next week and also the replacement of the Stage 3 pump set at Pise Panjrapur Complex will also be carried out. The BMC has also planned to attend leakages on 1,800mm diameter water mains.

Areas to be affected:

The maintenance work will also be carried out to arrest leakages at Powai on October 26 and 27 from 10 am to 10 next morning. This will result in a complete stoppage of the water supply in areas under K/East, S, G/North, and H/East wards of the BMC.

Also the areas in Chakala, Prakash Wadi, Ramkrishna Mandir Road, JB Nagar, Bagarkha Road, Kanti Nagar in K East ward, Dharavi Main Road, Ganesh Temple Road in G North and Bandra Terminal in H/East Ward will be affected due to water cuts.

"All citizens are hereby requested to store water and co-operate with BMC," said the civic officials, reports news agency PTI.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.