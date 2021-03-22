{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The financial capital of India, Mumbai continues to see a surge in covid-19 cases as it recorded 3,260 new covid-19 cases on Monday the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,65,914 while 10 deaths took the fatality count in the country's financial capital to 11,592 today.

The number of active covid-19 cases in the city rose to 25,372.

A total of 3,28,031 patients recovered with 1,323 recoveries taking place in the last 24 hours. The overall recovery rate reduced to 90% from an earlier 91% while the doubling rate of covid-19 patients is 97 days.

BMC has sealed a total of 316 buildings in Mumbai to contain the spread of covid-19 while the number of containment zones in the city remains at 40.

The BMC has also conducted contact tracing of 17,170 high-risk individuals in the last 24 hours.

With a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to carry out over 47,000 rapid antigen tests at public places like malls, railway and bus stations every day.

