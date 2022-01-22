MUMBAI : In a positive development, the capital city of Maharashtra , Mumbai, on Saturday recorded a dip in daily Covid-19 cases, as only 3,568 new Covid cases were recorded in the past twenty four hours.

The financial capital's test positivity rate went down to 7% from 10% on Saturday.

Mumbai reports 3,568 new #COVID19 cases, 231 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases 17,497 pic.twitter.com/48heVNTpJS — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

The fresh covid-19 case tally showed a 28% dip in cases from the peak the city had registered on 7 January. The city had logged 5,008 cases a day ago and the 20,971 on 7 January.

The total number of Covid positive patients in the city is now 1.032,283 and the total number of Covid related deaths in the city is 16,522 after 10 deaths were recorded on Saturday.

485 people recovered from the novel coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals in the last twenty four hours. The total number of discharges in the city now stands at 4,293.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official bulletin also informed that 49,895 samples had been tested in Maharashtra's capital city in the past one day.

The recovery rate in the state also improved to 96% and the city still did not record a single containment zone for a few days in a row.

