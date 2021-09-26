OPEN APP
Mumbai: 39 persons, including 6 kids, test positive in Byculla jail for Covid-19
Thirty-nine inmates including six children tested COVID-19 positive in the last 10 days in Byculla jail. 

“All COVID positive people shifted to the isolation center. 120 inmates and jail staff were tested for COVID. A pregnant woman inmate admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure," according to a statement by BMC.

Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable. 

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added. 

Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC's E Ward told news agency  PTI that the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body's daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was.

