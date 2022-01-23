Mumbai: 4-member committee to probe buiding fire incident, report in 15 days

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A 4-member committee has been formed by the BMC to probe the major fire that broke out in a 20-storey residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. The probe to be presided by Deputy Municipal Commissioner level officer and the report will be submitted in 15 days to BMC commissioner, as per BMC, according to news agency ANI.
The BMC said municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has set up a committee headed by a deputy municipal commissioner (zone 2) to inquire into the incident. The panel has been asked to submit its report in 15 days. Following an audit, the BMC had issued notices to 223 high-rise buildings in the city last month for the neglect of in-house fire-fighting equipment, it said.
The blaze erupted around 7.30 am at Sachinam Heights, a ground-plus-20-storey building located opposite Bhatia Hospital at Gowalia Tank when many of the residents were still asleep. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sourabh Tripathi said primary information indicated that the fire started on the 15th floor and spread upward to the 19th floor which was affected the most.
A BMC official said the blaze, which started at 7:28 am, was extinguished nearly five hours later at 12:20 pm with the help of 15 fire-tending vehicles. The incident raised questions about the state of the fire-fighting equipment installed in the high-rise, he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced on Twitter that ex-gratia assistance of ₹2 lakh would be provided to the family members of each deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund, and the injured would be given ₹50,000 each.
Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray, who is also the guardian minister of Mumbai suburban district, visited the site and said the state government will provide a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family members of each deceased. The blaze appeared to have been caused by a short-circuit, he said.
Some residents of the building alleged that three nearby private hospitals refused to admit injured persons without advance deposit payment and negative COVID-19 certificates. As per a BMC official, of the injured persons, seven were taken to the BMC-run Nair Hospital and five of them died, while one more succumbed at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital.
Seventeen injured persons were admitted to Bhatia Hospital and 12 of them were in critical condition, he said. Others were taken to Masina Hospital, Wockhardt Hospital and H N Reliance Hospital. Prashant Gaikwad, assistant municipal commissioner of the D-ward where the building is located, said it had been given occupation certificate in 2015. Only one of its two wings was occupied, he said.
*With inputs from agencies
