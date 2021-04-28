OPEN APP
Mumbai: 40 pvt Covid-19 vaccination centres to be shut tomorrow amid vaccine shortage

Mumbai authorities on Wednesday informed that 40 Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city premises will be closed tomorrow, 29 April, due to "insufficient vaccine stock."

The Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation officials also added that while the remaining 33 private vaccination centers will also be limited for the second dose only with limited stock.

According to MCGM, some stock is expected to be available late at night on Wednesday. "If these stocks are received, vaccination will start on Thursday at government and municipal hospital centres in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 4,966 fresh COVID-19 cases and 78 deaths on Wednesday. With these, the total case tally in the city reached 6,40,507. As many as 5,60,401 people recovered from disease in Mumbai so far.

MCGM's notification comes on the day when the registration for vaccination for all adults started on Wednesday.

The Centre on April 19 had announced a ''liberalised'' policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from May 1. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers.

Registration for the new eligible population groups has commenced from 4 pm on Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or through the Aarogya Setu app.

