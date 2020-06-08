Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Mumbai: 52 mobile phones stolen from closed shop
Police suspect involvement of someone who knows about the electronic goods kept inside the mobile phone shop.

Mumbai: 52 mobile phones stolen from closed shop

1 min read . 08:50 AM IST PTI

  • Kurla police station senior inspector Dattarey Shinde said the shop has been closed due to the lockdown
  • Burglars used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter

MUMBAI : Unidentified burglars have decamped with 52 mobile phones and other accessories worth 7.5 lakh from a shop in suburban Kurla here, police said on Sunday.

Unidentified burglars have decamped with 52 mobile phones and other accessories worth 7.5 lakh from a shop in suburban Kurla here, police said on Sunday.

They used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

They used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Police are trying to acquire CCTV footage, if any, that might have captured the incident, he said.

Kurla police station senior inspector Dattarey Shinde said the shop has been closed due to the lockdown.

Police suspect involvement of someone who knows about the electronic goods kept inside the shop, he said.

A case has been registered.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated