Mumbai: 52 mobile phones stolen from closed shop

Mumbai: 52 mobile phones stolen from closed shop1 min read . 08:50 AM IST
- Kurla police station senior inspector Dattarey Shinde said the shop has been closed due to the lockdown
- Burglars used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter
MUMBAI : Unidentified burglars have decamped with 52 mobile phones and other accessories worth ₹7.5 lakh from a shop in suburban Kurla here, police said on Sunday.
They used a gas cutter to breach part of the shop shutter on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, an official said.
Police are trying to acquire CCTV footage, if any, that might have captured the incident, he said.
Kurla police station senior inspector Dattarey Shinde said the shop has been closed due to the lockdown.
Police suspect involvement of someone who knows about the electronic goods kept inside the shop, he said.
A case has been registered.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
