Mumbai: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases across the country, at least 58 people tested positive for Covid-19 at Panvel's Param Shantidham old age home in Maharashtra.

"58 people are COVID positive and two died. However, 16 people requiring oxygen have been hospitalized. Those isolated at old age home are being monitored," said the Commissioner, Panvel Municipal Corporation, ANI reports.

Maharashtra reported 58,924 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours yesterday, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824.

Meanwhile, the state government may announce a complete lockdown today owing to surge in Covid-19 cases. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister will announce the decision on lockdown in the state. We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to the chief minister. Now it is his decision."

"We have not yet received any letter from the Centre about the vaccination program for those above 18 years. The chief minister has said that the vaccination drive will be conducted in full swing and if needed we will take permission from the Centre to purchase vaccines from other countries, the Health Minister said.

Maharashtra Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated the necessity of lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have demanded complete lockdown in today's cabinet meeting. The cases are increasing. There is a scarcity of oxygen. There is no way out other than a complete lockdown," Shinde told media persons.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.