Mumbai: 58 test positive for Covid-19 at old age home

Meanwhile, the state government may announce a complete lockdown today owing to surge in Covid-19 cases. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Tomorrow after 8 pm, the Chief Minister will announce the decision on lockdown in the state. We have requested the CM to announce a complete lockdown in the state from tomorrow at 8 pm. This was the request of all ministers to the chief minister. Now it is his decision."

