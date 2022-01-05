MUMBAI : Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport ( BEST ) on Wednesday said that sixty six staffers of the company had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past few days.

A spokesperson said that the company's chief medical officer had informed that 60% of the 60 staff and officials tested positive during a screening conducted at BEST depots.

The remaining staffers underwent Covid-19 tests in their personal capacity and were found to be infected, he added.

"Although most of the infected staffers have mild symptoms, we have hospitalised 40 of them as a precautionary measure," the official said, adding that nine employees have already been discharged from hospitals.

The overall recovery rate of BEST employees is 96 per cent, he said. BEST provides public bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas and supplies power to around 10 lakh consumers in the city.

With its fleet of more than 3,000 buses, it transports over 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring cities every day.

The Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have gone up significantly over the last week. The Maharashtra capital had on Tuesday reported 10,860 cases, the second-highest daily count after 7 April 2021.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!