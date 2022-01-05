This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The remaining staffers underwent Covid-19 tests in their personal capacity and were found to be infected, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The remaining staffers underwent Covid-19 tests in their personal capacity and were found to be infected, he added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Although most of the infected staffers have mild symptoms, we have hospitalised 40 of them as a precautionary measure," the official said, adding that nine employees have already been discharged from hospitals.
"Although most of the infected staffers have mild symptoms, we have hospitalised 40 of them as a precautionary measure," the official said, adding that nine employees have already been discharged from hospitals.
The overall recovery rate of BEST employees is 96 per cent, he said. BEST provides public bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas and supplies power to around 10 lakh consumers in the city.
The overall recovery rate of BEST employees is 96 per cent, he said. BEST provides public bus services in Mumbai and neighbouring areas and supplies power to around 10 lakh consumers in the city.
With its fleet of more than 3,000 buses, it transports over 30 lakh commuters in Mumbai and neighbouring cities every day.