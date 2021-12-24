Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today.

The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

Mumbai reports 683 new COVID19 infections, 1 death today; Active cases at 3,227. Recovery rate at 97% pic.twitter.com/G2Zj46e3qw — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021

More details are being added.

