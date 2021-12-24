Mumbai: 683 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death amid Omicron threat1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2021, 07:30 PM IST
Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today.
The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.
