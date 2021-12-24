Mumbai: 683 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death amid Omicron threat

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today.

The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More details are being added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}