Home / News / India /  Mumbai: 683 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death amid Omicron threat

Mumbai: 683 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death amid Omicron threat

A man reacts as a healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample for the Covid-19 testing.
1 min read . 07:30 PM IST Livemint

  • The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has reported 683 new COVID-19 infections and 1 death today. 

The active cases in Mumbai are 3,227. The city's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent.

More details are being added.

