Five people lost their lives when a portion of a Bhanushali Building, at Ganesh Chawl in Fort area collapsed on Thursday afternoon. Several people were trapped under the debris with many more stranded in the portion left standing after the collapse. A team of National Disaster Response Force and fire brigade soon rushed the spot. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray then reached the area to take stock of the rescue operations. The rescue operations continued till midnight.