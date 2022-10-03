Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: 7-yr-old dies after electric scooter's battery explodes during charging

Mumbai: 7-yr-old dies after electric scooter's battery explodes during charging

1 min read . 09:29 AM ISTANI

The boy who was seriously injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

A 7-year-old boy was killed after the battery of an electric scooter exploded while it was being charged in Palghar on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Vasai area of the Palghar district.

Following the incident, the boy who was seriously injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, the deceased child was identified as Shabbir Shahnawaz. A case has been registered at Manikpur police station

The investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, three people died and eight others were seriously injured in a fire due to a boiler explosion at a factory in the Vasai area of Palghar district, informed the Fire Department.

The boiler exploded at Vasai Cos Power Engineering Limited Company. Over 50 employees were working in the factory when the explosion occurred. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Wednesday and the sound of the explosion was heard from 1 to 2 km.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to put the fire under control. The injured were sent to the nearest hospital for treatment. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

