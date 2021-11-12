A total of 75% of the samples tested during the fourth genome sequencing series were found infected with the Delta variant and the rest with Delta derivative, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday.

The civic body said that 345 Covid-19 patient samples were tested in the fourth series batch at the Genome Sequencing Lab in Kasturba Hospital. However, it said, it was sharing results of only 281 as these were of patients from Mumbai.

"Of these 281 samples, 75%, or 210 patients, were found infected with Delta variant, and 25%, or 71, with Delta derivative. Of the 281 patients, four, all above the age of 60, had succumbed and had not take any vaccine against Covid-19, while none of the vaccinated patients died," BMC said in a release.

Giving a break-up of the 281 samples, the BMC said 26 patients (9%) were in the 0-20 age group, 85 (30%) between 21 and 40 years of age, 96 (34%) in the 41-60 age group, 66 (23%) in the 61 -80 segment and eight (3%) were 81 years old and above.

It added that of the 281 patients, only eight, who took the first dose, and 21, who were fully vaccinated, had to be hospitalised, adding that none of them required intensive care or oxygen support.

BMC also informed that the Delta variant and Delta derivative were relatively mildly invasive and did not pose a significant risk, with the infection and transmission rate of the latter being lower than the former.

The civic body went on to say that the overall test results show that the Covid-19 outbreak is under control due to the vaccination drive. It also asked all citizens to go in for inoculation and ensure they follow all norms in place to curb the pandemic.

Covid situation in city

Mumbai on Thursday reported 283 new coronavirus infections and two fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 7,58,819 and the death toll to 16,287.

The financial capital is left with 2,863 active Covid-19 cases after 176 patients were discharged from hospitals. With this, the cumulative number of recovered patients rose to 7,37,123.

According civic officials, currently, Mumbai has 13 sealed buildings (where a certain number of people have tested positive for coronavirus), while the city is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August.

Mumbai's Covid-19 recovery rate is 97%. The city's case doubling rate is 2,153 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.03% between 4 November and 10 November.

