Citing the frequent occurrence of cyclones, Chahal said that last year for the first time in 129 years, a cyclone (Nisarga) hit Mumbai, and thereafter in the last 15 months, there have been three cyclones. After that, on August 5, 2020, about 5 to 5.5 feet of water was accumulated at Nariman point. "There was no cyclone warning that day, but considering the parameters, it was a cyclone," Chahal said.