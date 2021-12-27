As many as 809 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths were reported in Mumbai today. The mega city also reported 335 recoveries, the state health data shows.

With this, the active Covid-19 cases in the city has risen to 4,765.

Mumbai's recovery rate stands at 97 per cent, while double rate is 967 days. There is one active containment zone in the city, while 29 buildings have been sealed.

#COVID19 | 809 new cases, 335 recoveries and, 3 deaths reported in Mumbai today. Active cases 4,765 pic.twitter.com/C8tJWtAroR — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Yesterday, Maharashtra's capital city had reported 922 new Covid-19 cases. Two people also died due to the virus, while 326 patients recovered.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday told CNBC-TV18 that restaurants in Mumbai can stay open after 9 pm on December 31. The recent announcement comes a day after BMC banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

Meanwhile, India's daily Covid-19 cases on Monday rose by 6,531 and deaths shot up by 315 in a day, according to data by the union health ministry. The daily recoveries stood at 7,141 while the active cases declined to 925. The cumulative Covid caseload of India has increased to 34,793,333 crore with active cases comprising 75,841.

