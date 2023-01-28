While pointing out that slowly Metro is becoming the new lifeline of Mumbai, the regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday informed that after the recent launch by PM Modi, more than 10 lakh commuters have used the non-polluting lines 2A and 7.

The two lines were part of the second phase of the mass transit system launched on 19 January by the Prime Minister. The numbers on the Yellow and Red Line, which were launched during the first phase in April 2022 also look promising and have recently crossed the 1 crore mark.

“Now Metro is not just a means of transport, it’s becoming a new lifeline," said SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA. Srinivas added that with rising environmental concerns people are switching from private vehicles to more eco-friendly modes of transportation.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is the regional planning body of Mumbai that looks after the areas like infrastructure development in the metropolitan region.

The 18.6-km-long line 2A connects suburban Dahisar (East) with the 16.5-km-long D N Nagar (yellow line), while line 7 (Red) links Andheri (East) with Dahisar (East). According to the regional metropolitan body, 22 trains provide a total of 245 services daily on lines 2A and 7.

The lines are built with the objective to cut travel time between Dahisar and Andheri and also decongesting the roads along the western suburbs of SV Road and Western Express Highway.

“Almost 1,00,03,270 commuters traveled to date," said the MMRDA release.

The authority added that with the inauguration of the second phase of lines 2A and 7, metro services are fully operational at Ghatkopar-Andheri-Versova line 1. The MMRDA said that with this Mumbai Metropolitan Region has created its first metro rail network.

MMRDA also touched upon the Mumbai 1 cards and said that in the past week, more than 20,000 such cards were issued, allowing commuters to seamlessly travel on trains and BEST buses in the city.

The application was launched during the second phase on 19 January by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It generates QR codes for tickets.

(With inputs from PTI)