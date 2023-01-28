Mumbai: 9 days after launch, Metro lines 2A and 7 touches 10 lakh commuters mark2 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 02:37 PM IST
- The two lines were part of the second phase of the mass transit system launched on 19 January by the Prime Minister
While pointing out that slowly Metro is becoming the new lifeline of Mumbai, the regional planning body MMRDA on Saturday informed that after the recent launch by PM Modi, more than 10 lakh commuters have used the non-polluting lines 2A and 7.
