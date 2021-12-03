As many as 9 international travellers , including one from South Africa, who arrived at the Mumbai International Airport between 10 November and 2 December have tested positive for COVID-19, news agency ANI has reported.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, their samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government amended its air travel guidelines. As per the new norms, passengers from “high-risk" countries will be required to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately after arrival in the state.

The Mumbai airport has directed all domestic airlines not to board passengers for landing in Mumbai without a negative RT-PCR test within 72 hours of departure. In exceptional cases like family distress, says the statement, testing may be allowed on arrival at the Mumbai airport.

2 international travellers test positive for COVID in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, two international air travellers, including a child, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from Singapore and the United Kingdom have tested positive for Covid-19. Both the UK and Singapore are high risk countries.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian said, "The passenger from Singapore arrived at Tiruchirappally at 3.30 AM (on Friday). He tested positive and has been shifted to the local medical college where he has been quarantined.

“His sample will undergo genome sequencing and we have a facility here for this purpose. However, it will also be sent to a lab in Bengaluru and only after that result would we come to know if he is infected with Omicron," he said adding "He is only Covid positive as of now."

The child along with its family have been admitted to the King's Institute in Chennai.

The first cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus were reported in Karnataka on Thursday, prompting the government to step up its surveillance of international passengers.

(With inputs from agencies)

