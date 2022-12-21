Mumbai: 9 new measles cases reported, tally crosses 500

Mumbai: 9 new measles cases reported, tally crosses 5001 min read . 21 Dec 2022
Since 1 January, 9 fatalities have been reported due to measles in Mumbai
On Wednesday, nine new cases of measles were reported in Mumbai, bringing the city's total to 505 cases. However, no deaths associated with the virus were reported in the city according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
There have been 9 fatalities due to measles this year since January according to the city's civic body. 5 fatalities suspected to be caused by measles, a disease more common among children, were yet to be confirmed, it said.
A BMC press release stated that during the day, up to 36 children with suspected measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals, while another 39 children were released.
The release further said that 65,338 of the 2,60,739 kids between the ages of 9 months and 5 years who received the measles-rubella vaccine received additional doses.
According to a state health department report, the number of measles cases in Maharashtra has increased to 1,104 (as of 20 December), with 20 deaths.
On December 15, the department began a special drive to give additional doses of the measles-rubella vaccine to kids between the ages of nine months and five years.
34,804 first doses and 33,972 second doses of the measles-rubella vaccine were given to kids as part of the special drive across the state, a department release read.
(With inputs from PTI)
