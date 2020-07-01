Mumbai: 903 new Covid-19 cases, 36 fatalities; tally cross 77,000

Mumbai: 903 new Covid-19 cases, 36 fatalities; tally cross 77,0001 min read . 07:53 AM IST
- Mumbai has reported 4,554 Covid-19 deaths as of June 30
- At present, there are 28,473 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai
Mumbai: A total of 903 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths reported in Mumbai on Tuesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
"The total number of cases has reached 77,197 in the city," said BMC adding, "625 patients discharged on Tuesday."
At present, there are 28,473 active COVID-19 cases and 44,170 patients recovered from the virus.
The city has reported 4,554 fatalities as of June 30.
On Tuesday, BMC had revised the total number of COVID-19 containment zones in Mumbai to 750. As per the BMC, there are 10,88,032 households in these containment zones with a population of 47,13,779 and 25,931 total COVID-19 cases.
Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state yesterday reported 4878 new covid-19 cases taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 1,74,761. Active cases however, are at 75979 in the state and total patients discharged so far are 90911.
Mortality rate in the state is at 4.49% and recovery rate is at 52.02%.
To contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, earlier the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure till July 31.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
