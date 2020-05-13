MUMBAI : A 93-year-old woman has become a source of inspiration for those suffering from COVID-19 as she beat the disease despite suffering from multiple chronic health conditions and old age. The woman, a resident of Mazgaon, tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Saifee Hospital on April 17.

She has hypertension and had also been suffering from generalised body weakness for the past 8-10 days.

With proper treatment and care at the hospital's COVID facility for one and a half weeks, she was discharged from the hospital. She is now at her home, following the post-recovery course of action as a precautionary measure.

"What helped me get through the illness was faith and inner strength. I am thankful to the entire team of doctors, nurses, and support staff for their kindness, compassion, and efficiency for helping me to recover from this illness" said the 93-year-old COVID-19 survivor.

Dr. Vernon Desa, Director (Medical Governance and Clinical Compliance) at Saifee Hospital said, "We just hope her story gives some hope to other patients and urges them to fight back even harder."

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has the most number of positive COVID-19 cases at 24,427 which include 5,125 patients who have recovered and 921 fatalities, as of Wednesday.

