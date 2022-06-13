In the 12th genome sequencing series, out of 279 swab samples that were tested, 278 were found infected with Omicron. One case was found to have the Delta strain.
Amid the recent COVID surge in Mumbai, over 99% of samples tested positive for Omicron sub-variants, the city civic body informed on Monday. In the 12th genome sequencing series, out of 279 swab samples that were tested, 278 were found infected with Omicron sub-variants. One case was found to have the Delta strain.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, 202 samples were collected from Mumbai. The rest were collected from outside the city. The 12th series batch was tested at the Genome Sequencing Lab in BMC-run Kasturba Hospital.
Check the BMC data in detail:
According to the BMC, of the 202 patients, 24 (12%) were in the age group of 0 to 20 years, 88 (44%) in the age group of 21 to 40 years, 52 patients (26%) in the age group 41 to 60 years, 32 (13%) in the age group 61 to 80 years, and only five patients (2%) were above 80.
It pointed out that all the 24 samples of patients in the age group 0 to 20 years were infected with Omicron sub-variants of coronavirus, but none of them had any severe symptoms.
Of the 202 patients, two had taken only the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, whereas of the 129 patients who had taken both doses, nine were hospitalized and only one of them was admitted in the ICU, the civic body said.
The BMC said 71 of the 202 patients had not taken COVID-19 vaccine and nine of them were hospitalized, but only two of them were admitted in the ICU and one of them died.
Of the 201 patients infected with Omicron sub-variants, three were detected with BA.4 and one with BA.5 sub-lineages between May 14 and May 24, it said.
None of these four patients had travelled outside India or Maharashtra 15 days prior to the infection and all of them recovered during home isolation, the civic body said.
Mumbai on Monday reported 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, about 38 per cent less than the previous day, while no fresh death due to the infection was registered in the metropolis even as the active tally shot up to 11,331, the local civic body said.
Mumbai COVID tally
With this, the city's tally of COVID-19 cases increased to 10,81,865, while the death toll remained constant at 19,573.
