At least 99% of Mumbai's eligible population has taken their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, the city's civic body said in a data. The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in Mumbai has crossed 1.5 crore on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a statement. A total of 1,50,67,883 doses, including the first and the second doses, have been administered so far in Mumbai till yesterday evening, it informed.

However, about 92,36,500 eligible citizens are yet to be vaccinated (with both doses) in the jurisdiction of the BMC. Of them, 92,04,950 citizens or 99% have taken the first dose. Whereas, a total of 58,62,933 citizens have taken the second dose of the vaccine. This includes vaccine doses administered at all private, municipal, state, and central government-operated vaccination centres.

In Mumbai, the vaccination drive began on January 16. Initially, health workers were inoculated. Gradually, frontline workers, senior citizens above 60 years and citizens in the age group of 45 to 59 years with comorbidities, citizens above 45 years of age were covered. The people in the age group of 18 to 45 years became eligible for vaccination on May 1, 2021. As of Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload and the death toll stood at 7,58,536 and 16,285, respectively, a civic official said.

In the country, the Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 110.18 Crore (1,10,18,05,647). Cumulatively, 74,50,96,516 first dose have been administered so far, while 35,67,09,131 second dose has been administered.

