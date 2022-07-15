Mumbai absorbed 2.99 MW of IT power capacity in April-June quarter: Report

"While a new wave of COVID-19 infections may have hampered data centre development in Greater China markets this past quarter, overall, COVID-19 has actually been a boon to data centre demand in Asia-Pacific, as it has led to a tremendous increase in both appetite for the cloud due to the shift to hybrid work as well as an increase in overall internet penetration. Because of this trend, we have noted increasing interest in several markets across Asia-Pacific in both established markets as well as developing Southeast Asia markets," Knight Frank's Data Centres Lead for Asia-Pacific Adeline Liew said.