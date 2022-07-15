Mumbai absorbed 2.99 MW of IT power capacity in April-June quarter: Report

In its latest Data Centre Report, the global property advisor Knight Frank mentioned that Mumbai witnessed a 4 MW increase in supply in Q1 2022 which brings up the total IT capacity in the city to 885 MW.
Amid the scarce power supply in summers and lack of coal supply to power producing plants, India's financial capital absorbed 2.99 Megawatt (MW) of IT power capacity in April-June quarter of FY 2022-23, the global property advisor Knight Frank reported on 15 July.
The global property advisor in its latest Data Centre Report in partnership with DC Byte, mentioned that Mumbai witnessed a 4 MW increase in supply in Q1 2022 which brings up the total IT capacity in the city to 885 MW. The supply increase in Q1 2022 was primarily driven by Equinix’s announcement of a third facility called MB3.
Among the cumulative IT power capacity of 885 MW built since inception in Mumbai, Live IT power constitutes 23 per cent of the overall capacity at 207.14 MW. The report further added that 53 per cent (473 MW) the IT Power capacity is either phased or yet to be commissioned in Mumbai and 24 per cent is under construction.
When compared in terms of market composition, co-location constituted majority of 98 per cent of the IT power capacity at 868 MW. The reminder was constituted by Self-build with the IT power capacity at 17 MW.
"The Mumbai data center market currently holds enough capacity to absorb the potentially massive data requirements that are bound to arise in a market such as India. Around 700 MW of data centre capacity in this market is either under-construction or still to be commissioned. The Data Protection Bill when finalised, will be a pivotal point in the evolution of the Indian data center market and will dictate market volumes going forward," Knight Frank India MD Shishir Baijal said.
Meanwhile, giving a deeper categorisation on IT power capacity in the Mumbai market, the report said, colocation live leased IT power was at 144.7 MW, colocation live available IT power – 45.94 MW, colocation under construction leased IT power – 11.5 MW, colocation under construction available IT power – 195.86 MW and colocation Phased capacity stood at 470.3 MW respectively.
"While a new wave of COVID-19 infections may have hampered data centre development in Greater China markets this past quarter, overall, COVID-19 has actually been a boon to data centre demand in Asia-Pacific, as it has led to a tremendous increase in both appetite for the cloud due to the shift to hybrid work as well as an increase in overall internet penetration. Because of this trend, we have noted increasing interest in several markets across Asia-Pacific in both established markets as well as developing Southeast Asia markets," Knight Frank's Data Centres Lead for Asia-Pacific Adeline Liew said.
The latest data centre report by Knight Frank was released with a focus on the APAC data centre hubs of Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Also report took note of the recent development in hyper-growth markets including Seoul, Mumbai, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur.
The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region witnessed an increase of 488 MW of new capacity in Q1, up from 185 MW in the previous quarter, bringing the total capacity to more than 8,700 MW. Cities like Tokyo, Sydney Seoul and Sydney crossed a significant threshold to become a gigawatt market.
In the entire APAC region, 203 MW of capacity was absorbed in Q1 FY22-23 quarter largely due to public cloud activity, up from average 127 MW per quarter as previously observed in 2021, said the report.
