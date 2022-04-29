Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The existing minimum fare of ₹65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to ₹30, Danve said.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent. Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-condition local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.