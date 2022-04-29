OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Mumbai AC local train tickets to get cheaper by 50%
Listen to this article

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Friday announced that the fare for air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai will be reduced by 50 per cent.

The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

The existing minimum fare of 65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to 30, Danve said.

The minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30 per cent. Danve, however, did not specify from when the revision in fares will come into force.

Around 80 air-condition local train services are operated on both the Central and Western Railway on a daily basis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout