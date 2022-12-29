Mumbai: Additional cops to be deployed for safe New Year celebrations

Mumbai: Additional cops to be deployed for safe New Year celebrations1 min read . 05:37 AM IST
Mumbai Police Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising on road safety and security during New Year's Eve celebration.
With New Year 2023 just a few days away, the city gears up to usher in the celebration with enthusiasm. The Navi Mumbai Police on Wednesday announced several measures and drives bring planned on the New Year's Eve for smooth conduct of celebrations across the city.
The official stated that Mumbai Police will be deploying additional force to ensure safe and smooth conduct of New Year Eve's celebrations across the city, according to the news agency ANI.
In an official statement, Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said, “Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be good for the new year even celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner."
The Police Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising on road safety and security. "People are advised not to drink and drive," he said.
There are various places in Mumbai to celebrate New Year. Such places include XXO club which is known for hosting some of the luxurious and fun parties in Mumbai, Kitty Su in Andheri East, AER in Worli, Bignite 19 in EsselWorld, Olive Bar & Kitchen in Khar West, Out Of The Blue, Fiddle Craft, etc.
(With ANI inputs)
