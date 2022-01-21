Mumbai which has been witnessing a massive surge in COVID cases, driven by the Omicron variant, for the past few weeks, is now seeing a drop in daily surge. For the last 2 days, the maximum city logged just over 5,000 cases days compared to over 20,000 infections that were logged 2 weeks back.

On Friday, the city reported as many as 5008 new COVID19 cases and with that the active tally stands at 14,178.

In the same time span, the city saw 2,913 recoveries and 12 deaths.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities were reported in the city. With 12,913 more patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases jumped to 9,95,338, said the bulletin.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the case doubling rate has improved to 72 days, the BMC said. As many as 50,032 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the metropolis as compared to 53,203 on Thursday.

