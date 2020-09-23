Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Govt invites tender for high-speed rail project

NEW DELHI : The government on Wednesday invited tenders for the design and construction of 237 km long mainline for the high-speed rail corridor from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for potentially running a Bullet Train on the route.

This tender covers almost 47% of total alignment of 508 km, between Vapi and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. This includes four stations -- Vapi, Billimora, Surat and Bharuch, -- 24 river and 30 road crossings.

This entire section is in Gujarat, where more than 83% of the land has been acquired for the project.

A total of three bidders involving seven major infrastructural companies have participated in the competitive bidding.

Here are the name of the bidders:

1) Afcons Infrastructure Limited – IRCON International Limited – JMC Projects India Ltd- Consortium

2) Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

3) NCC Limited – Tata Project Ltd.- J. Kumar Infra Projects Ltd. - HSR Consortium

Project will create up to 90,000 jobs

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has said that this project alone will generate up to 90,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Not just the employment market but production and manufacturing market are also expected to gain with the project. This project will also require 51,000 technicians as well as skilled and unskilled labourers.

“NHSRCL is exploring the possibilities of providing training to unskilled labourers in various construction-related disciplines such as bar bending, tile and concrete laying, construction electrical works, plastering, among others, to improve their chances of employability and earnings," said NHSRCL spokesperson Sushma Gaur told Hindustan Times.

The project was expected to be completed by December 2023, however, officials remain pessimistic about meeting the deadline given the months lost due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The timeline for land acquisition for the project will be rechecked due to the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Important construction-related tenders are expected to be opened and finalised in a few months. These tenders are for the design and construction of civil and building works involving viaducts, bridges, maintenance depots and station buildings," HT quoted a senior NHSRCL official as saying.

