Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express cancelled on these days. Check dates here
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express services resumed from 17th October 2020 after being suspended due to the Covid-19
- 'Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be cancelled on select Tuesdays for 2020-21,' Western Railway tweeted
Western Railway has reviewed the running of Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Tejas Express and has accordingly cancelled few trips of the train. This has been done in view of coronavirus pandemic and booking trends observed so far. Train No. 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be cancelled on select Tuesdays for 2020-21.
The days on which the train will be cancelled are:
November 2020
3rd and 24th November
December 2020
1st, 8th and 15th December
January 2021
19th and 26th January
February 2021
2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd February
March 2021
2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th March
Indian Railways' first corporate trains, the Lucknow-New Delhi(Train No-82501/82502) and Ahmedabad-Mumbai(Train No-82902/82901) services resumed from 17th October 2020 after being suspended due to the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.
The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. IRCTC started the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on 19 January this year.
