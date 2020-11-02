Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express cancelled on these days. Check dates here

Western Railway has reviewed the running of Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Tejas Express and has accordingly cancelled few trips of the train. This has been done in view of coronavirus pandemic and booking trends observed so far. Train No. 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be cancelled on select Tuesdays for 2020-21.

Western Railway has reviewed the running of Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central Tejas Express and has accordingly cancelled few trips of the train. This has been done in view of coronavirus pandemic and booking trends observed so far. Train No. 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be cancelled on select Tuesdays for 2020-21.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The days on which the train will be cancelled are:

November 2020

3rd and 24th November

December 2020

1st, 8th and 15th December

January 2021

19th and 26th January

February 2021

2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd February

March 2021

2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th March

Indian Railways' first corporate trains, the Lucknow-New Delhi(Train No-82501/82502) and Ahmedabad-Mumbai(Train No-82902/82901) services resumed from 17th October 2020 after being suspended due to the Covid-19-induced nationwide lockdown.

The two Tejas Express services are the first set of trains run by a corporate entity, IRCTC, a subsidiary of the Indian Railways. IRCTC started the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad on 19 January this year.