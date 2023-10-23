Maharashtra's capital city Mumbai has been reeling under poor air quality, registering an AQI that is worse than national capital Delhi. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has released a number of measures to curb the worsening air pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AQI in Mumbai on 23 October morning remained at 173, also categorised an ‘unhealthy’. The main pollutant was identified as PM2.5 by IQ Air.

BMC's methods to curb air pollution in Mumbai includes

-Installation of sprinkler system within 15 days in construction sites, and anti-smog machines within 30 days

-Compulsory 35 ft iron sheet enclosures on all construction sites made mandatory

-Construction sites to install independent air quality measuring devices and monitor them

The civic body in Mumbai on Sunday vehicle mounted mist spraying machines, also known as anti-smog guns, at eight locations to control dust.

The anti-smog guns were used at Worli Sea Face, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Girgaum Chowpatty, Nariman Point, Fashion Street, Badhwar Park and World Trade Center.

With the air quality deteriorating in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has warned that it would stop construction anywhere, may it be a private site or a government project, if dust and pollution control measures are not being taken.

Construction is going on at a whopping 6,000 sites in the city currently, an official release quoted municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and the BMC would depute experts to verify the level of pollution caused by refineries in the city, Tata Power plant and RCF plant and check these sites for pollution control measures, an official statement has said.

Air quality in the Mumbai region worsened barely two weeks after the end of monsoon, the BMC noted, and added that the central and Maharashtra governments have also taken note of it. "

Climate change is adversely affecting the air quality of the Mumbai metropolitan area, including the Mumbai region," the release added.

Government agencies executing metro, road and other projects must enclose their construction sites and provide sprinkler systems and anti-smog guns, the BMC said.

According to BMC, vehicles transporting construction debris need to be covered properly with tarpaulin sheets and not carry more than the prescribed load.

The transport commissioner's office should take stringent action against vehicles which are past their service life, do not have a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate or are overloading, the release said.

(With agency inputs)

