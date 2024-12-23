Mumbai Air Pollution: Three days after the Bombay High Court pulled up the Maharashtra government for failure to tackle the issue of air pollution, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday issued immediate measures to control construction dust and road dust in order to improve air quality in Mumbai.

The civic body said that it is imperative to take immediate and stringent measures to control dust generated from various construction activities going along the road in light of the deteriorating air quality.

On Friday, the Bombay High Court said that a pollution-free environment is a constitutional right, saying it was "quite pained" to learn that hardly any effective steps are being taken in the present season.

The BMC has asked officials to ensure extensive mechanical power sweeping machines are used for regular cleaning and dust collection on all major and minor roads.

In addition, it has also asked to deploy water sprinklers regularly on roads to suppress dust, especially in high-traffic zones and areas prone to dust accumulation.

The BMC has also asked officials to take immediate action against vehicles if they are found carrying unauthorised or illegal debris, or operating without proper coverings or safety measures, which leads to airbone or debris spillage on roads.

Construction activities and debris management: The officials have been asked to issue strict instructions to contractors to clear dust, debris, and waste material from roads and conduct frequent inspections of road and construction activites going on along the roads.

“Strengthen and promote using the Debris-On-Call Service to ensure efficient and timely debris collection and disposal. Monitor debris disposal operations to eliminate unauthorized dumping or accumulation,” said the civic body.

Ensure that all vehicles carrying construction debris or materials have valid permissions and strictly adhere to the conditions stated in the permissions: BMC

The civic body has directed all assistant Engineers (Solid Waste Management (SWM)) to implement the actions across their respective wards and warned that any lapses in implementing these instructions will be viewed strictly and may lead to disciplinary action.