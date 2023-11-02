Mumbai air pollution: MPCB asks Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Power to cut down production by 50%
Amid growing concerns over the rise in air pollution in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) said it has asked the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Tata Power and a few other companies to cut down their production by 50% with an aim to curb pollution.