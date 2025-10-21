Mumbai air quality deteriorates a day after Diwali, AQI hits 212 – watch video

The air quality of Mumbai has deteriorated, a day after Diwali festivities, with the Central Pollution Control Board reporting an Air Quality Index of 212 at 9 am on Tuesday, October 21.

Visuals have emerged from Haji Ali Dargah showing a hazy sky with a thin layer of smog reducing visibility across the financial capital, while a thin layer of smog was also seen in Mumbai's Dadar Beach.

Watch video here –

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor, and 401-500 is severe.

The air quality in several parts of the country has worsened following the Diwali celebrations on Monday, October 20.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the AQI in Patna reached 224, Jaipur was at 231, and Lucknow was 222, all falling within the "poor" category. Bengaluru's AQI was 94, Chennai's was 153, and Hyderabad's was 107.

Meanwhile, in Dehradun, residents complained about difficulty in breathing due to poor air quality.

‘Very poor’ air quality in Delhi This morning, New Delhi was covered in thick smog as the air quality declined to the "very poor" level, with many regions experiencing "severe' pollution.

Before Diwali, the Supreme Court eased its previous complete ban on fireworks in the national capital, allowing the sale and use of green fireworks under certain conditions.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region on Sunday.

Reacting to Delhi's air quality, a resident told ANI, “It is the responsibility of everyone. If every individual takes responsibility, then the AQI level can be controlled. Nothing will happen just by the thinking of the government and agencies... There were clear orders to use green crackers, and if we can adhere to these rules, then we would be doing a good service to the society.”

