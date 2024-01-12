Mumbai Air Show 2024: Airport partially shut, flights to be affected, traffic advisory issued for 12-14 January
Mumbai Air Show 2024 would feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the ‘Akashganga’ team and C-130 aircraft.
Mumbai News: The Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with the Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government has announced the “Mumbai Air Show 2024". The show includes aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team.
Mumbai Airport to remain partially closed
The Mumbai Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)'s two runways will remain shut from 12 pm to 1 pm.
“The Indian Air Force has planned an Aerial Display exercise at Mumbai. Due to this, Mumbai's CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will remain non-operational from 12:00 hrs. to 13:00 hrs. on 12th, 13th and 14th January, 2024." CSMIA had tweeted.
CSMIA shared a passenger advisory stating, “Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days. Your cooperation is appreciated."
