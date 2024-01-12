Mumbai News: The Indian Air Force (IAF) in collaboration with the Shiv Sena leader and chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government has announced the “Mumbai Air Show 2024". The show includes aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a government statement, the IAF outreach programme will be held from 12 January to 14 January 2024 between 12pm to 1pm over Marine Drive.

The statement also adds that the Mumbai Air Show 2024 would feature a diverse range of aerial activities, including a flypast and low-level aerobatic display by the Su-30 MKI, freefall and parachute displays by the 'Akashganga' team and C-130 aircraft.

Established in 1996, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team has been designated as a brand ambassador for the Indian Air Force. It is a part of the 52nd Squadron of the IAF. The team is composed of 13 pilots and operates Hawk MK 132 aircraft, according to news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra Tourism's Instagram page attached a mesmerizing video with the announcement. “Get ready to witness a spectacular aerial display by the Indian Air Force in co-ordination with the Government of Maharashtra. With powerful demonstrations and captivating energy, this event will take place over Marine Drive and will include aerobatic displays by the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team (SKAT) and the 'Sarang' Helicopter display team. Date : 12 January 2024 -14 January 2024. Venue: Marine Drive Time: 12pm- 1pm"

Mumbai Traffic advisory The Mumbai Traffic Police also issued a travel advisory for the Mumbai Air Show 2024. "To avoid traffic congestion & inconvenience to commuters, following traffic arrangements will be in place from 9 am to 5 pm on 13th & 14th January." the Mumbai Traffic Police said.

The Mumbai Police said that NS Road will remain closed on 13 and 14 January between 9am to 5pm. The statement read “N.S Road North Bound will remain closed for all the types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding both bounds. from N.C.P.A, Girguam Chowapatty".

Mumbai Airport to remain partially closed The Mumbai Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA)'s two runways will remain shut from 12 pm to 1 pm.

"The Indian Air Force has planned an Aerial Display exercise at Mumbai. Due to this, Mumbai's CSMIA runways (RWY 09/27 & 14/32) will remain non-operational from 12:00 hrs. to 13:00 hrs. on 12th, 13th and 14th January, 2024." CSMIA had tweeted.

CSMIA shared a passenger advisory stating, “Passengers are urged to verify their scheduled flights with their respective airlines before heading to the airport during these days. Your cooperation is appreciated."

