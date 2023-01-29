Mumbai airport books passenger for attempt to open emergency door of flight

Mumbai airport books passenger for attempt to open emergency door of flight1 min read . 09:55 AM IST
The reported incident took place on January 24 when the Indigo flight, 6E-5274, landed at the Mumbai airport
The Mumbai airport police has booked flyer after the passenger attempted to open the emergency door of IndiGo’s Nagpur - Mumbai flight once it landed.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport police said that case was registered based on a complaint by a senior cabin crew of IndiGo 6E-5274 flight, reported Hindustan Times.
The reported incident took place on January 24 when the Indigo flight, 6E-5274, landed at the Mumbai airport around 12:35 pm when the indicator showed that somebody was attempting to open the emergency door . The flight took off from Nagpur airport around 11.05am.
The crew rushed towards the door and noticed that the cover of the handle of the emergency door was removed by a passenger. The cabin crew informed the captain and after consulting other seniors, they decided to report the incident to the police.
"We have registered a case under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering life or personal safety of others and section 23(1)(b) of the 1937 Aircraft Rules (Assault and other acts endangering safety or jeopardising good order and discipline)," said a police officer reported Hindustan Times.
It also comes at at time when there is furor over BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accidentally 'opening' the emergency exit of a Chennai-Tiruchirappalli IndiGo flight.
Recently, IndiGo passenger's earnest request for a flight attendant to open a window in midair which had gone viral on social media.
