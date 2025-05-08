Subscribe

Mumbai Airport closed for 6 hours today, airlines issue advisory. Here's why

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will close for six hours on May 8 for crucial runway maintenance ahead of the monsoon season. Airlines are advising passengers to check flight statuses due to potential disruptions caused by this annual upkeep.

Published8 May 2025, 08:13 AM IST
Mumbai, India - May 24, 2020: Flights are parked inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, May 24, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times)

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) will remain halted for six hours on 8 May, according to the private operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL).

Why is the runway closed?

The runway will remain closed for six hours from 11 AM to 5 PM to carry out annual pre-monsoon runway maintenance. It is advised that air passengers flying in and out of the city check the reschedule of their respective flights.

A notice to Airmen (NOTAM) was issued six months in advance to inform airlines and stakeholders, allowing them to adjust flight schedules accordingly. Hindustan Times reported that both primary runways—09/27 and 14/32—will be temporarily closed during this period.

“This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of CSMIA’s expansive airside infrastructure, covering 1,033 acres. Specialists will inspect runway surfaces for wear and tear, addressing preventive measures for waterlogging to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. CSMIA also leverages advanced technology to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window,” a spokesperson of the Mumbai International Airport Limited, the airport’s private operator, said in a statement.

This annual pre-monsoon maintenance is crucial for preserving the health and longevity of CSMIA’s expansive airside infrastructure.

Akasa Air in a post on X, said, “Due to pre-monsoon preventive maintenance resulting in the closure of both runways at Mumbai Airport, on 8th May 2025, some of our flights to and from Mumbai have been affected. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts. For further assistance please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and we will be happy to assist you.”

IndiGo's travel advisory on X.

IndiGo said on X, “Mumbai’s getting monsoon-ready and so are we! ✈️ While we have made adjustments to ensure smooth travels, do check your flight status to stay on top of the schedule.”

Key Takeaways
  • Routine maintenance is essential for airport safety, especially before the monsoon season.
  • Airlines proactively communicate changes to ensure passengers stay informed.
  • Advanced technology plays a significant role in monitoring and executing maintenance procedures efficiently.
