Mumbai Airport closed for 6 hours today, airlines issue advisory. Here's why

Akasa Air in a post on X, said, “Due to pre-monsoon preventive maintenance resulting in the closure of both runways at Mumbai Airport, on 8th May 2025, some of our flights to and from Mumbai have been affected. We understand this may impact your travel plans and sincerely regret the inconvenience. Please check your flight status here: http://bit.ly/qpfltsts. For further assistance please contact our 24x7 Akasa Care Centre on +91 9606 112131 and we will be happy to assist you.”