Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) AAI-GVK group-run Mumbai airport continued to have curtailed operations for the second day on Tuesday with a total of 22 departures and 19 arrivals along with three cancellations.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd while announcing resumption of domestic passenger services from May 25 had said on Sunday that it would be operating a total of 50 flights to begin with, including 25 departures and equal number of arrivals.

Budget carrier IndiGo had both first departures and arrivals from Mumbai airport on day two as well, the MIAL said in a statement.

"The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw on Tuesday 22 departure, 19 arrivals and thee cancelations, carrying a total of 4,224 passengers -- 3,114 departing ones and rest 1,110 arriving passengers," MIAL said in a statement.

As many as six airlines operated these flights to 13 various destinations, it said.

IndiGo's flight to Ranchi was the first one to depart at 6.30 am from Mumbai airport while its flight from Lucknow was the first aircraft to arrive at 8.20 am on may 26, said the airport operator.

The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of Mumbai airport, MIAL added.

The Mumbai airport had operated 47 flights to 14 destinations on Monday, when Indian airlines resumed commercial passenger services after two months of COVID-19 lockdown.

The varied COVID-19 quarantine and self-isolation rules in states and also the Union Health Ministry guidelines for arriving travellers have compounded travel woes for passengers and airlines.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via