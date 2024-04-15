Mumbai airport to halt operations for 6 hours on 9 May. Check timings here

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will close operations for six hours on 9 May to prepare for the monsoon, the Mumbai International Airport Limited said in a statement on 15 April. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Providing more details, the MIAL said that both the runways of Mumbai Airport will remain temporarily non-operational on account of pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work from 11 am to 5 pm (IST).

It also advised the passengers to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: Khalistani terrorist Prabhpreet Singh nabbed at Delhi airport by Punjab Police

Taking to X, CSMIA wrote, “On 9th May, both the runways of #MumbaiAirport will remain temporarily non-operational on the account of pre-monsoon maintenance and repair work from 11:00 hrs to 17:00 hrs. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines about their scheduled flights."

In the advisory, the CSMIA said that 'the scheduled temporary runway closure is a yearly practice and the contingency plan on the same will help maintain operational continuity and ensure passengers' safety. Passengers are requested to check with their respective airlines about their flight schedules for 9th May, 2024'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airport has also issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) and all stakeholders to manage flights and reduce passengers’ inconvenience, adding post 5 pm the operation will resume as usual.

Acording to the official spokesperson the pre-monsoon maintenanceensures the durability and longevity of the runway infrastructure, as it addresses concerns such as waterlogging and ensuring safe landings and take-offs during monsoon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The official spokesperson added that the work of maintenance include repairing any damage to the runways that may have occurred and is an integral component of the airport’s (CSMIA) monsoon contingency plan, crafted to address potential challenges posed by inclement weather conditions, the spokesperson said.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!